PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shares Up 7.3%

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)’s share price shot up 7.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.68 and last traded at $23.29. 921,324 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 1,017,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.71.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PDCE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PDC Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on PDC Energy from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Cowen upped their price target on PDC Energy from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PDC Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on PDC Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -2.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.33.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The energy producer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $249.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.30 million. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 55.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other PDC Energy news, EVP Lance Lauck sold 3,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $64,713.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Korus bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.63 per share, for a total transaction of $46,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,380.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in PDC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in PDC Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in PDC Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in PDC Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $175,000.

PDC Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

