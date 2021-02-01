Peak Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PKPH) Shares Up 22.5%

Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKPH)’s stock price shot up 22.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.11. 224,828 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 255,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average is $0.03.

Peak Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PKPH)

Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a bioÂ­pharmaceutical and nutraceutical company in the United States. The company focuses to develop, manufacture, market, and sell medicinal products based on extracts from hemp. It is involved in the development of over-the-counter, THCÂ­free, hemp based products for human market for the prevention and alleviation of symptoms associated with inflammatory and auto-immune diseases.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Peak Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peak Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.