PEAKDEFI (PEAK) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $305,170.00

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One PEAKDEFI token can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000764 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. PEAKDEFI has a total market cap of $19.66 million and approximately $305,170.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00068396 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $289.52 or 0.00862607 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005967 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00049403 BTC.
- SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00039378 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,494.04 or 0.04451431 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000181 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00020060 BTC.
About PEAKDEFI
PEAK
is a token. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 480,565,359 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,645,077 tokens. The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com
. PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI
and its Facebook page is accessible here
. The official message board for PEAKDEFI is medium.com/@PeakDeFi
.
PEAKDEFI Token Trading
PEAKDEFI can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEAKDEFI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEAKDEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for PEAKDEFI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEAKDEFI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.
PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 1st. One PEAKDEFI token can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000764 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. PEAKDEFI has a total market cap of $19.66 million and approximately $305,170.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00068396 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.52 or 0.00862607 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005967 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00049403 BTC.
- SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00039378 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,494.04 or 0.04451431 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000181 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00020060 BTC.
About PEAKDEFI
PEAKDEFI (PEAK)
is a token. Its launch date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 480,565,359 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,645,077 tokens. The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com
. PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI
and its Facebook page is accessible here
. PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi
.
PEAKDEFI Token Trading
PEAKDEFI can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEAKDEFI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEAKDEFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for PEAKDEFI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEAKDEFI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.