PEAKDEFI (PEAK) Market Cap Reaches $20.17 Million

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 1st. One PEAKDEFI token can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000769 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PEAKDEFI has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. PEAKDEFI has a total market capitalization of $20.17 million and approximately $165,789.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00064830 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.98 or 0.00856149 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00051680 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005589 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,477.51 or 0.04317615 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00032526 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00019621 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Profile

PEAKDEFI (CRYPTO:PEAK) is a token. It launched on October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 480,565,359 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,645,077 tokens. PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com . PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi

PEAKDEFI Token Trading

PEAKDEFI can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEAKDEFI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PEAKDEFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

