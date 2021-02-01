Peercoin Price Up 7.5% Over Last 7 Days (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 1st. Peercoin has a total market capitalization of $10.85 million and approximately $57,883.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peercoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00001191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Peercoin has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001640 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 125.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00111811 BTC.

About Peercoin

PPC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,750,371 coins. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net

Peercoin Coin Trading

Peercoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

