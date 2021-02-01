Peercoin Price Up 8.2% This Week (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Peercoin coin can now be bought for $0.41 or 0.00001214 BTC on major exchanges. Peercoin has a market capitalization of $10.93 million and approximately $47,659.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Peercoin has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Peercoin Coin Profile

Peercoin (CRYPTO:PPC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,751,489 coins. The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Peercoin

Peercoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

