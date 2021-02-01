PegNet Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (PEG)

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 1st. During the last week, PegNet has traded 33.6% lower against the US dollar. PegNet has a total market cap of $968,890.21 and $2,880.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PegNet coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PegNet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00048727 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.14 or 0.00151935 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00068473 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.49 or 0.00265840 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00067022 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00038910 BTC.

PegNet Profile

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. PegNet’s official website is pegnet.org

Buying and Selling PegNet

PegNet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PegNet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PegNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PegNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PegNet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.