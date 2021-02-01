Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.13.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CAO Christine Labombard sold 11,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $1,236,457.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,954.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 183,440 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total transaction of $12,738,073.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,672,105.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 356,716 shares of company stock worth $25,990,217. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 75.5% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $103.72 on Monday. Penn National Gaming has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $111.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.28. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.45. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Penn National Gaming’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

