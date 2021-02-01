People’s Bank of Commerce (OTCMKTS:PBCO) Stock Price Down 1.4%

People’s Bank of Commerce (OTCMKTS:PBCO)’s stock price traded down 1.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.85 and last traded at $13.85. 975 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 2,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.05.

The firm has a market capitalization of $42.94 million, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.60.

People’s Bank of Commerce Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PBCO)

People's Bank of Commerce provides banking services to businesses and individuals primarily in Southern Oregon. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts. The company's personal loans consist of home equity loans and credit lines; consumer loans and credit lines comprising auto, recreational vehicle, boat, personal line of credit, certificate of deposit and savings secured loans; and home lot and construction loans.

