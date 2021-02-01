People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.22.

PBCT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on People’s United Financial from $15.50 to $16.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on People’s United Financial in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $13.66 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.84. People’s United Financial has a 52 week low of $9.37 and a 52 week high of $16.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.26.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 21.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.80%.

In other People’s United Financial news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $358,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,158. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 14,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 72,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 14,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 22,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 6.7% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

