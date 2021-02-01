Perceptive Advisors Llc Acquires 4,219,409 Shares of VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Stock

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 4,219,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.37 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,999.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
VYNE stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.30. 16,722,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,994,211. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average is $1.69. VYNE Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $5.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $386.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.97.
VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 million. As a group, analysts predict that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VYNE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 102.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 354,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 179,952 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 82.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 46,075 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 399.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 569,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 455,533 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 192.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 188,004 shares during the last quarter. 50.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile
VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. It offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older.
