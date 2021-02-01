Perceptive Advisors Llc Acquires 4,219,409 Shares of VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Stock

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 4,219,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.37 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,999.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

VYNE stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.30. 16,722,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,994,211. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average is $1.69. VYNE Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $5.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $386.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.97.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 million. As a group, analysts predict that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VYNE shares. Maxim Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on VYNE Therapeutics from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.88.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VYNE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 102.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 354,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 179,952 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 82.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 46,075 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 399.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 569,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 455,533 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 192.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 188,004 shares during the last quarter. 50.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. It offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older.

