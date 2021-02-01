Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Hits New 52-Week High at $56.92

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.92 and last traded at $56.86, with a volume of 15610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.61.

PRFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Perficient from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of Perficient from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Perficient had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $470,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,290,511. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary Wimberly bought 920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.04 per share, for a total transaction of $39,596.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,038 shares in the company, valued at $518,115.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,277 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Perficient by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,384 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,653 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,509 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 237,193 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $10,138,000 after purchasing an additional 53,492 shares in the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementation services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

