Perigon Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,968 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,045,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,463,950,000 after acquiring an additional 119,613 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,772,374,000 after acquiring an additional 59,412 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Alphabet by 653.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $441,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,887 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,582,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,090,000 after acquiring an additional 50,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,425,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,089,084,000 after purchasing an additional 11,198 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,864.62.

GOOGL opened at $1,827.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,932.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,772.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,637.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

