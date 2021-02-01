PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Holdings Boosted by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $3,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 8.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.4% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,836 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 4.3% during the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 11.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PKI. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp started coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.60.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 10,636 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,595,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,580,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 4,094 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total transaction of $600,507.92. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,837 shares of company stock worth $3,051,743. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer stock opened at $147.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.91 and a 1 year high of $162.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

