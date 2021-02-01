Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, an increase of 35.0% from the December 31st total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) by 44.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 24,700 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of Perma-Fix Environmental Services worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 25.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PESI opened at $6.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.68. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $8.56. The company has a market cap of $75.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.17 million during the quarter. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Company Profile

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

