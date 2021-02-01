Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,100 shares, a growth of 36.0% from the December 31st total of 106,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days.

Shares of PMNXF stock remained flat at $$0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,500. Perseus Mining has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average of $0.97.

Perseus Mining Company Profile

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. It holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and SissinguÃ© and Yaoure gold projects located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire, as well as MahalÃ©, MbenguÃ©, and NapiÃ© licenses in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

