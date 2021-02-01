Pershing Gold Co. (PGLC.TO) (TSE:PGLC) Shares Down 11.6%

Shares of Pershing Gold Co. (PGLC.TO) (TSE:PGLC) fell 11.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.64 and last traded at C$1.68. 6,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 7,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.90.

The company has a market cap of C$56.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Pershing Gold Co. (PGLC.TO) Company Profile (TSE:PGLC)

As of April 3, 2019, Pershing Gold Corporation was acquired by Americas Silver Corporation. Pershing Gold Corporation explores for, develops, and mines gold and precious metals in Nevada. It focuses on the exploration of the Relief Canyon properties covering an area of approximately 29,000 acres located in Pershing County in northwestern Nevada.

Read More: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Pershing Gold Co. (PGLC.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pershing Gold Co. (PGLC.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.