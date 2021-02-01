Persimmon’s (PSMMY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PSMMY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Persimmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Persimmon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Simmons restated a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS PSMMY traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.91. 4,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,853. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.74. Persimmon has a 1-year low of $33.72 and a 1-year high of $86.90.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

