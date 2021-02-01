Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP) Hits New 12-Month High at $29.49

Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.49 and last traded at $29.17, with a volume of 15496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.95.

Several research firms recently commented on PRSP. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Perspecta from $25.00 to $29.35 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Perspecta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.45.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.46.

Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Perspecta had a positive return on equity of 23.57% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Perspecta Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. Perspecta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.66%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRSP. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Perspecta by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Perspecta by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Perspecta during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in Perspecta by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Perspecta by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP)

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

