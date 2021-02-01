Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) Price Up 7.3% Over Last Week

Perth Mint Gold Token (CURRENCY:PMGT) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. Over the last week, Perth Mint Gold Token has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. Perth Mint Gold Token has a market cap of $1.82 million and $13,478.00 worth of Perth Mint Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Perth Mint Gold Token token can currently be bought for approximately $1,841.94 or 0.05428461 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 34.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00047763 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.60 or 0.00146187 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00068142 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.53 or 0.00263854 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00066511 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00037959 BTC.

Perth Mint Gold Token Profile

Perth Mint Gold Token’s total supply is 989 tokens. The official website for Perth Mint Gold Token is www.pmgt.io . Perth Mint Gold Token’s official message board is medium.com/pmgt

Buying and Selling Perth Mint Gold Token

Perth Mint Gold Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

