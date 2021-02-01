PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Shares Down 8.7% on Insider Selling

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) shares traded down 8.7% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $32.83 and last traded at $34.87. 1,468,355 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 1,415,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.20.

Specifically, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,826,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald J. Korn sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,708,300. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Sidoti lowered PetMed Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

The firm has a market cap of $706.85 million, a PE ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.93.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. PetMed Express had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $65.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PETS. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in PetMed Express by 157.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of PetMed Express during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of PetMed Express during the third quarter valued at $133,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PetMed Express during the third quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 9,448.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS)

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

