PetroNeft Resources plc (PTR.L) (LON:PTR) Hits New 1-Year High at $1.43

PetroNeft Resources plc (PTR.L) (LON:PTR) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.43 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.43 ($0.02), with a volume of 5738762 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.15 ($0.02).

The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.96 million and a PE ratio of -1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.63.

About PetroNeft Resources plc (PTR.L) (LON:PTR)

PetroNeft Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Russia. The company's primary assets are a 50% operating interest in Licence 61 that covers 4,991 square kilometers in the Tomsk Oblast; and a 50% operating interest in Licence 67 covering 2,447 square kilometers located in the Tomsk Oblast.

