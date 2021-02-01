P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) Short Interest Update

P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the December 31st total of 4,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

P&F Industries stock opened at $5.89 on Monday. P&F Industries has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $8.26. The stock has a market cap of $18.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. P&F Industries had a negative net margin of 9.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $12.41 million during the quarter.

P&F Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, imports, and sells pneumatic hand tools primarily to the retail, industrial, automotive, and aerospace markets primarily in the United States. The company offers sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, Jiffy Air Tool, AIRCAT, and NITROCAT names, as well as under private label trade names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturers' representatives to retailers, distributors, manufacturers, and private label customers.

