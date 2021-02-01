PFG Advisors Buys 863 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

PFG Advisors raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,656 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 863 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 3.0% of PFG Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its biggest position. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $17,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Altus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

AAPL opened at $131.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.43.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

