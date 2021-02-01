PGGM Investments Acquires 10,247 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,247 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned about 0.20% of AutoZone worth $54,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AZO. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mirova bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AZO shares. Raymond James raised AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1,500.00 to $1,565.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,570.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,500.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,323.71.

NYSE:AZO opened at $1,118.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,207.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,179.99. The company has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $684.91 and a 52-week high of $1,297.82.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported $18.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.72 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $14.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,250.38, for a total transaction of $842,756.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,445,439.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William T. Giles sold 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,190.96, for a total value of $16,197,056.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,712,798.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,886 shares of company stock worth $51,699,044. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

