PGGM Investments Acquires 2,491 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.14% of Agilent Technologies worth $50,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in A. Scott Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $877,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 190.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 993,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $117,670,000 after purchasing an additional 650,712 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 189.0% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 7,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the period.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

A has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.70 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.74.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 85,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total transaction of $9,925,910.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,026,573.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total transaction of $258,107.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,598,701.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 108,564 shares of company stock valued at $12,537,853 over the last ninety days.

A stock opened at $120.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.25, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.43. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $61.13 and a one year high of $129.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a $0.194 dividend. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.