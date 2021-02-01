PGGM Investments Acquires 2,787 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 242,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.21% of Tractor Supply worth $34,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSCO. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3,462.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total transaction of $2,244,008.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,531,044. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $141.74 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $63.89 and a 52-week high of $160.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.21 and its 200-day moving average is $143.40. The stock has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.46.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

