PGGM Investments Acquires 7,612 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 512,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,612 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned 0.15% of PACCAR worth $44,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PCAR. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in PACCAR in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in PACCAR in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in PACCAR in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $91.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $49.11 and a 12-month high of $103.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.56 and its 200 day moving average is $87.34.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

In other PACCAR news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 92,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $8,385,514.56. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on PCAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PACCAR from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Vertical Research began coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.56.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

