PGGM Investments Cuts Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

PGGM Investments reduced its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,064 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13,041 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.15% of VeriSign worth $38,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $194.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $206.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.50. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.77 and a fifty-two week high of $221.30. The stock has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 0.87.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.28, for a total value of $1,201,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 832,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,704,259.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total transaction of $129,251.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,027,094.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,678 shares of company stock valued at $6,946,579. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on VRSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet cut shares of VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.80.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

