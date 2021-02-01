PGGM Investments Decreases Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

PGGM Investments lessened its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 558,025 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 266,107 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned 0.06% of Applied Materials worth $48,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Seascape Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $342,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,191 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 127.0% in the fourth quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,667 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 13,801 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $96.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.76. The company has a market cap of $88.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $110.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $74.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.92.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

