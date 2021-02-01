PGGM Investments Decreases Stock Holdings in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

PGGM Investments reduced its stake in shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,602 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.11% of AON worth $51,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AON during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in AON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in AON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in AON by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in AON by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $186.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,865,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John G. Bruno purchased 1,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $186.46 per share, for a total transaction of $186,460.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 69,685 shares in the company, valued at $12,993,465.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON opened at $203.10 on Monday. Aon Plc has a 52-week low of $143.93 and a 52-week high of $238.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $207.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.13. The stock has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.83.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aon Plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

AON declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler cut shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $228.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AON currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.46.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

