PGGM Investments Has $138 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

PGGM Investments decreased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 991,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275,048 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $137,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 164,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,877,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 17,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 22,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 68,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,469,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 12,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $5,015,850.00. Also, insider Kathleen B. Fish sold 34,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,831,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,683 shares in the company, valued at $6,815,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 501,243 shares of company stock worth $68,703,231. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG opened at $128.21 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $146.92. The company has a market cap of $315.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

