PGGM Investments Has $34.58 Million Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 469.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 273,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,807 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned about 0.19% of Dover worth $34,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Dover by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Dover by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its position in shares of Dover by 1.7% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 5,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Dover by 1.7% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dover by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DOV opened at $116.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $62.95 and a 12 month high of $130.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.62.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.17. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 33,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total value of $4,160,018.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,359,393.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 23,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $2,915,010.00. Insiders sold 61,006 shares of company stock valued at $7,563,879 in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOV shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Dover from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.45.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

