PGGM Investments Has $50.98 Million Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

PGGM Investments decreased its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 463,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 21,020 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.15% of The Allstate worth $50,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Allstate alerts:

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $107.18 on Monday. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $125.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.35 and a 200-day moving average of $98.05.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $1.17. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. The Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. The Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALL. Barclays raised their price objective on The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.86.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Read More: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.