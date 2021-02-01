PGGM Investments Invests $34.22 Million in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

PGGM Investments bought a new position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,008,675 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,224,000. PGGM Investments owned 0.41% of Gentex as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Gentex by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 89,496 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Gentex by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,694 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Bell Bank boosted its holdings in Gentex by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 18,644 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gentex by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,801 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

In related news, Director John A. Mulder sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total transaction of $287,800.00. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $32,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,735 shares of company stock worth $376,335 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Gentex from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Gentex from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Gentex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Gentex from $33.00 to $38.75 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.19.

GNTX opened at $33.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $19.48 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.90.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $529.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.66 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.