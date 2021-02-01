PGGM Investments Invests $41.45 Million in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 154,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,454,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,774,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,382,536,000 after acquiring an additional 646,460 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Deere & Company by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,535,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,787,701,000 after purchasing an additional 85,509 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Deere & Company by 21.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,046,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,585,000 after purchasing an additional 362,615 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 1.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,849,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,883,000 after purchasing an additional 18,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 3.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,241,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,155,000 after purchasing an additional 36,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Ryan D. Campbell sold 14,413 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.22, for a total transaction of $3,793,789.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,796.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $7,156,554.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,410,568.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,468 shares of company stock worth $31,836,175. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $288.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $106.14 and a twelve month high of $306.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $281.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 34.98%.

DE has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $296.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Argus boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $220.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

