PGGM Investments Lowers Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

PGGM Investments lowered its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,232 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned 0.19% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $33,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.0% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at $165,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.0% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 29.6% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 7,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 20,706 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total value of $3,015,414.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,944,616.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 22,348 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $3,387,286.36. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 63,065 shares in the company, valued at $9,558,762.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,844 shares of company stock worth $10,173,756. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

Shares of BR stock opened at $141.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.29 and a 200 day moving average of $141.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89 and a beta of 0.83. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.90 and a twelve month high of $158.36.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.35. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

