PGGM Investments Lowers Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

PGGM Investments lowered its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 358,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,971 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned 0.11% of Republic Services worth $34,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter worth $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Mirova purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter worth $79,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter worth $93,000. 56.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RSG shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.62.

NYSE RSG opened at $90.52 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.37 and a 12 month high of $103.79.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $4,097,425.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,367,738. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

