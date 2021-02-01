PGGM Investments Purchases 147,305 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

PGGM Investments grew its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 533,617 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,305 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned 0.21% of Best Buy worth $53,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,427,382 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,368,006,000 after buying an additional 1,245,535 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,716,636 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $302,334,000 after buying an additional 599,588 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 3,013.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 484,422 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $53,914,000 after purchasing an additional 468,861 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,993,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,615,000. Institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BBY. Loop Capital upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Best Buy from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer cut Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Best Buy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.10.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $108.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $124.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.24%.

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $477,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,516.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

