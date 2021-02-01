PGGM Investments Sells 17,901 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

PGGM Investments lowered its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,901 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.13% of KLA worth $53,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of KLA by 390.6% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of KLA by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA stock opened at $280.07 on Monday. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $110.19 and a 52-week high of $317.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $806,383.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,448.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $224.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $299.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 price objective (up from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.37.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.