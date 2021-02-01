PGGM Investments Sells 36,959 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

PGGM Investments trimmed its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 514,894 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 36,959 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned about 0.20% of Hologic worth $37,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in Hologic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $427,000. Conning Inc. increased its stake in Hologic by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Hologic by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Hologic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,104,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in Hologic by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HOLX opened at $79.73 on Monday. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.49 and a 12 month high of $81.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.72. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kevin R. Thornal sold 16,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,248,137.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,417.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $362,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,292 shares in the company, valued at $1,690,533.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HOLX. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Hologic from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Hologic from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hologic from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Hologic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.56.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

