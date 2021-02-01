PGGM Investments Takes Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

PGGM Investments bought a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 162,828 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $34,940,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,969,609.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $895,146.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $207.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $231.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $212.25 and a 200 day moving average of $213.03.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens upped their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer raised McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.76.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

