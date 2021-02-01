PGGM Investments Trims Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

PGGM Investments reduced its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 341,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 13,617 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.18% of Keysight Technologies worth $45,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 14.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,818,531 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $479,926,000 after acquiring an additional 617,700 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 16.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,939,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $290,054,000 after acquiring an additional 419,681 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 7.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,486,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $132,980,000 after acquiring an additional 104,757 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 7.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,359,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $134,267,000 after acquiring an additional 90,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 11.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,172,126 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $115,783,000 after acquiring an additional 123,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on KEYS. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.45.

In related news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total value of $1,991,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 236,617 shares in the company, valued at $27,722,047.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 3,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $435,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,147,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,685 shares of company stock worth $20,281,968. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

KEYS stock opened at $141.59 on Monday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.93 and a 1 year high of $153.21. The company has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.78, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.35 and a 200 day moving average of $112.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 18th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

