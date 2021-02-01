PGGM Investments Trims Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

PGGM Investments reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 68.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 906,799 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,994,438 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Comcast were worth $47,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Comcast by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 38,784 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 76,515 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,009,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 42,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Finally, American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

CMCSA stock opened at $49.57 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.69. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $226.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

