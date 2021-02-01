Phantasma Energy Price Tops $0.0137 (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 1st. One Phantasma Energy token can now be purchased for $0.0137 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded down 13.8% against the dollar. Phantasma Energy has a total market cap of $477,419.44 and $1,172.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Phantasma Energy alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003003 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00047588 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.55 or 0.00145810 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00068446 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.20 or 0.00267923 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00068500 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00038485 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 34,851,154 tokens. The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io . The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma

Phantasma Energy Token Trading

Phantasma Energy can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma Energy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma Energy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma Energy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.