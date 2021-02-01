Phantasma (SOUL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $171,432.00

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Over the last week, Phantasma has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. Phantasma has a total market capitalization of $6.05 million and approximately $171,432.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000316 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,933.44 or 1.00278618 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00025959 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00032647 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000288 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000259 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Phantasma

Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Phantasma’s total supply is 96,302,327 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,542,635 tokens. Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure, and scalable blockchain solution that allows developers to build decentralized applications (dapps) and facilitate interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars.

