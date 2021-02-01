Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Short Interest Update

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 571,900 shares, a drop of 29.3% from the December 31st total of 809,400 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 129,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

In other news, COO Azmi Nabulsi sold 7,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $318,151.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Socks sold 31,446 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $1,494,628.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,821 shares of company stock valued at $3,514,103. Corporate insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jonestrading began coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $38.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.85. The company has a quick ratio of 8.21, a current ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $22.06 and a twelve month high of $64.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.32.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.35). As a group, equities analysts expect that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

