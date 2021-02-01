Phoneum (PHT) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Phoneum token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Phoneum has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. Phoneum has a total market cap of $90,768.56 and approximately $982.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00068097 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $297.47 or 0.00883690 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005980 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00051520 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00038119 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,482.59 or 0.04404306 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00020100 BTC.

About Phoneum

Phoneum (PHT) is a token. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 833,022,512 tokens. Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phoneum’s official message board is medium.com/@phoneum . Phoneum’s official website is phoneum.io

Phoneum Token Trading

Phoneum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

