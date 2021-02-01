Photon (PHO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.00

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded down 48.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Photon has a market cap of $99,656.71 and $4.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Photon has traded up 86.3% against the US dollar. One Photon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,784.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,333.13 or 0.03945968 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $131.00 or 0.00387736 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $407.71 or 0.01206788 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $177.85 or 0.00526421 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.74 or 0.00425460 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003862 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $86.73 or 0.00256701 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00022045 BTC.

Photon Profile

Photon (CRYPTO:PHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Photon’s total supply is 38,028,433,351 coins. Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Photon is www.photoncc.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Photon is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Blake256 algorithm. It has a 90 billion PHO supply. “

Buying and Selling Photon

Photon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Photon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Photon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Photon using one of the exchanges listed above.

