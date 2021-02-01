PHX Minerals (PHX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). PHX Minerals had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 78.94%. On average, analysts expect PHX Minerals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:PHX opened at $2.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99. PHX Minerals has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $7.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on PHX. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on PHX Minerals from $1.25 to $1.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on PHX Minerals in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.70 target price on the stock.

PHX Minerals Inc acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico, and North Dakota. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned perpetual ownership of 252,443 net mineral acres; leased 17,091 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,510 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 125 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

